37° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Hobert entering NFL draft

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
January 9, 2025
Maya Contreras
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with football during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.

Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert announced his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft in a social media post on Wednesday.

Hobert collected 16 touchdowns, 146 receptions and 1,575 receiving yards in two seasons as a Bobcat. PFF’s NFL Draft Big Board has him ranked #252 out of 286 prospects.

The 23-year-old receiver would be the first Texas State draftee since Craig Mager and David Mayo were selected in 2015.

The NFL draft is scheduled to take place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Hobert will most likely be drafted on the 26th.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State Baseball junior left-fielder Jose Gonzalez (23) runs the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Stanford during the NCAA Stanford Regional, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats lost 8-4.
Former Bobcat inks minor league deal with the Houston Astros
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Auburn coach Tanner Burns joins Kinne's staff
Associate professor Hank Hehmsoth poses for a photo, Tuesday, June 23, 2015, at the Music Building. Photo courtesy of Texas State University.
Associate professor reflects on songs featured in compilation albums
commissioner's court city council 2
Commissioners Court swears-in new officials, makes move for jail competency restoration
San Marcos locals look around the new Books-A-Million, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at the San Marcos Premium Outlets in Space 213.
Large bookstore opens in San Marcos
San Marcos prepares for potential freezing temperatures
San Marcos prepares for potential freezing temperatures
More in football
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) holds the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl trophy after the win against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Pare's dominant performance leads Texas State to victory against North Texas in First Responder Bowl
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl predictions
Texas State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates with his team in the end zone after a rushing touchdown during the game versus Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State aims to defeat North Texas in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses the team after the maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats make moves in transfer portal for 2025
Senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with the turnover chain after a pick-six in his final game versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Former TXST linebacker Brian Holloway signs to play in Canadian Football League
Students support the Texas State football team from the student section during the game versus Louisiana, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State signs three more players for 2025
More in Sports
Graduate guard Destiny Terrell (#10) shoots a free-throw during the fourth quarter of the game against James Madison University, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
McDaniel's 23-point night leads JMU to victory against the Bobcats
Texas State forward junior Austin Green (6) walks up to the free throw line against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tate and Dodd lead App State to victory against Texas State
Texas State point guard sophomore Kaden Gumbs (11) marches down court against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Mingo dominates as men's basketball loses 77-71 against Marshall
Texas State senior guard Crystal Smith (3) dribbles up the court during the game against UTSA, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops loses 59-51 against Georgia State
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball no longer undefeated at home after loss against UT Arlington
The Texas State women's basketball team bench celebrate a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Women’s Basketball starts Sun Belt play strong with victory over Marshall
Donate to The University Star