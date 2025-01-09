Hobert entering NFL draft

Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert announced his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft in a social media post on Wednesday.

Hobert collected 16 touchdowns, 146 receptions and 1,575 receiving yards in two seasons as a Bobcat. PFF’s NFL Draft Big Board has him ranked #252 out of 286 prospects.

The 23-year-old receiver would be the first Texas State draftee since Craig Mager and David Mayo were selected in 2015.

The NFL draft is scheduled to take place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Hobert will most likely be drafted on the 26th.