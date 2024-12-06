50° San Marcos
Senior 30: Better late than never

Kimberly Garza, PIR Specialist
December 6, 2024
Brissa Gonzales
PIR Specialist Kimberly Garza poses for a photo, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Old Main.

Joining The University Star in my final semester has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my time at university. Although my experience with the team was brief, it had a lasting impression on me. I’ve made great memories and met individuals who I wil always remember. 

I am grateful for the role of Public and Internal Relations Specialist, as well as Carlota Pulgar, the Public and Internal Relations Director, who presented me to this incredible opportunity. I was able to exchange ideas, pick up new skills and work on impactful projects because of The University Star.

The University Star gave me a platform to share ideas, learn new skills, and work on projects that made a difference. The weekly meetings as a Public Relations team were something I always looked forward to. These gatherings were a place of cooperation, inspiration and support rather than simply planning and strategizing. Being surrounded by such positive team members motivated me to work harder and make a significant contribution to the task we completed. Knowing that I was a part of something greater filled me with pride.

I was able to blend my creative and communication abilities in this role, which gave me great knowledge that I will use in my future endeavors.

As I consider my experience with The University Star, I feel incredibly appreciative. It was short, but it was full of progress, happiness, and friendship. In addition to improving my last semester, this group helped me make lasting connections and memories. I will always have a special place in my heart for The University Star, and I am so grateful to have been a member of such an incredible team.

