Senior 30: A community like no other

Originally, I began my journey at Texas State University during peak COVID-19. I was a first-year student majoring in psychology who told everyone she would get a graduate degree and go into psychological research.

It’s funny how much a person can change during college.

As I was running out of hours in my degree plan, I kept collecting academic minors to procrastinate the inevitable graduation. Like so many others, I learned more about myself during college and could no longer imagine finding fulfillment in working in a research lab.

Luckily, at this same time, I came across a minor in mass communication. I found myself once again invigorated and interested in my coursework, and I sought a way to involve myself in the field.

Although I never had experience with news or writing, The University Star seemed like the place for me. Throughout my time in college, I always had a peer who sang the praises of the newsroom, whether it be Andrew Hodge, Madelyn Weirich, Carlota Pulgar or Tiara Allen.

I was even nepo-ed into the Engagement section by my friend Jamie Moore, so The University Star was always prevalent in my circle, almost as though it was waiting for me to join.

Being part of the Engagement section was amazing, I got to work under editor Zaria Jackson, who still serves as an inspiration for me to this day. The social media skills that I learned in this position allowed me to grow and become more knowledgeable about digital content.

However, my true enjoyment came from being an opinions columnist. Writing to inspire others and call for change throughout the campus community made me so happy. Although I had no experience writing, editor Rhian Davis took a chance on me and helped me find a great group of like-minded people.

I had so much faith in the change that was inspired by the Opinions section, that I even recruited one of my closest companions, Aili Ortega, to join. Although I am sad to leave, I will always stay on the lookout for what thought-provoking pieces the Opinions section will come out with next.

Two years flew by! I will always remember my time at The Star.