57° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Senior 30: My favorite people

Brendan Fielding, Sports Reporter
December 4, 2024
Brendan Fielding
Sports Reporter Brendan Fielding stands on a balcony soaking in downtown San Marcos vibes on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

I had no idea what to do exiting my sophomore year here at Texas State— I’d lost my direction. My grades began to slip as I became less interested in marketing, and I knew something had to change.

After meeting with an academic advisor and discussing every program Texas State has to offer, I decided to switch my major to journalism. I wanted to work more creatively and felt I could do right by God that way.

Little did I know, I’d found my favorite people.

Conversations with The Lord and the influence of loved ones brought me to the front door of the Trinity building where I met and was interviewed by Carson Weaver to become a sports reporter. Carson was the first of countless (I would list them all, but then you wouldn’t be reading this) people at The Star who encouraged me to grow in my patience, writing ability, confidence and teamwork.

As my time at The Star went on, I appreciated more and more the like-mindedness of those who filled the newsroom— though we didn’t always agree on the best taco restaurant or pet fish name, we knew we were doing something real when we went to work. That was something I didn’t have before.

I had become part of something that was not only bigger than myself but something that held weight. As I continued to explore this idea, I became more fond of every editor around me, realizing they felt the same.

The editors at The Star are my favorite people. They exercise how to be watchdogs. They take journalism seriously. They are what make journalism in college FUN. They gave me a new lease on my academic career that allowed me to incorporate God into what I do every day in writing, and I’m truly grateful for everything I learned during my time there.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Hays County general election experiences decrease in voter turnout percentage
Hays County general election experiences decrease in voter turnout percentage
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcat quarterbacks P.J. Hatter and R.J. Martinez enter transfer portal
Multimedia Editor Kobe Arriaga poses in front of a Texas State image, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Live Oak Hall.
Senior 30: Writing, Photography and the Field of Dreams: My Path to Graduation
Decorations light up the Sights and Sounds festival, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Sights & Sounds festival scales back for 2024
The Whips perform for the crowd at Tantra SMTX, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024 in downtown San Marcos.
Community bands together, saves Tantra's live music
Studio art senior Katie Denson installs work for the “When All Is Said And Done” senior student thesis exhibition, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at the JCM Flex Gallery.
‘I’m following my dreams’: TXST artists explore life and subconscious
More in Life and Arts
Wicked movie poster on new IMAX screen, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Kyle, Texas.
Review: New Wicked movie honors musical adaptation, defies expectations
Fashion merchandising junior Jalissa Urbina (Left) honors the project leaders on stage during the FMA Fashion Show, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Price Center.
FMA embraces creative freedom with fashion show
The Homecoming Service Project School Supply Drive donation bin, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge at the LBJ Student Center.
'Roots of Texas State': service project gives back to education
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
English freshman Celia Strang holds positive signs, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Stallions statue.
"Stand tall": TXST community bands together after demonstration
A veteran on the San Marcos Kiwanis Club’s float waves and points to crowd members during the San Marcos Veterans Day Parade, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, through Downtown San Marcos.
San Marcos celebrates annual Veterans Day with parade
More in senior-30
Nichaela Shaheen, managing editor at The University Star, poses in front of the Bobcat statue, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Written in The Stars: Shaheen leaves intentional impact
Abbie Taylor, PR director, poses for a photo under the arch, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the UAC Arch.
Discovering PR: The University Star changed my path
Texas State electronic media senior Kambri Wilson poses for a photo, April 8, 2024, at the Retreat.
As one era ends another begins
Marketing senior Aili Ortega smiles while holding her cap decorated with her college memories on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
From outside to insider
Brianna Chavez and her grandma Agapita Castro after her first Ballet Folklorico performance in 2005 at the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center in Austin, Texas.
My Guiding Star
The University Star editorial board poses with a recent issue on the Old Main stairs, Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Newsroom Champs declare victory
Donate to The University Star