Senior 30: My favorite people

Brendan Fielding Sports Reporter Brendan Fielding stands on a balcony soaking in downtown San Marcos vibes on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

I had no idea what to do exiting my sophomore year here at Texas State— I’d lost my direction. My grades began to slip as I became less interested in marketing, and I knew something had to change.

After meeting with an academic advisor and discussing every program Texas State has to offer, I decided to switch my major to journalism. I wanted to work more creatively and felt I could do right by God that way.

Little did I know, I’d found my favorite people.

Conversations with The Lord and the influence of loved ones brought me to the front door of the Trinity building where I met and was interviewed by Carson Weaver to become a sports reporter. Carson was the first of countless (I would list them all, but then you wouldn’t be reading this) people at The Star who encouraged me to grow in my patience, writing ability, confidence and teamwork.

As my time at The Star went on, I appreciated more and more the like-mindedness of those who filled the newsroom— though we didn’t always agree on the best taco restaurant or pet fish name, we knew we were doing something real when we went to work. That was something I didn’t have before.

I had become part of something that was not only bigger than myself but something that held weight. As I continued to explore this idea, I became more fond of every editor around me, realizing they felt the same.

The editors at The Star are my favorite people. They exercise how to be watchdogs. They take journalism seriously. They are what make journalism in college FUN. They gave me a new lease on my academic career that allowed me to incorporate God into what I do every day in writing, and I’m truly grateful for everything I learned during my time there.