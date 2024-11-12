Texas State men’s basketball looks to knock off Big 12 opponent

After an impressive 2-0 start to the season beating Eastern Michigan by 20 points and McMurry by 40, Texas State men’s basketball will look to keep the momentum rolling when it travels to Fort Worth to take on Texas Christian University (TCU).

The Horned Frogs are also 2-0 having defeated Florida A&M by 46 points and Florida Gulf Coast by 16. They also bested the University of Arkansas by one point in a pre-season exhibition game.

TCU is led by sophomore guard Vasean Allette who is averaging 17 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the season thus far. Senior transfer Frankie Collins leads the team in steals with two per game. Collins is also averaging 10.5 points per game while shooting 53.3% from the field.

The two schools have only faced off against each other two times with TCU claiming both victories. The last meeting being on November 24, 2009, where TCU won in triple overtime 108-99. The first meeting was on January 2005 in Fort Worth in which TCU won 64-52.

Tuesday’s matchup will be the first true test of the 2024-25 season for the Bobcats as they try to rebound from two consecutive disappointing seasons.

Tip-off between Texas State and TCU is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.