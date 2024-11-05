68° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Live 2024 General Election Updates

Editorial Board
November 5, 2024
Star file photo

The University Star will provide live updates to the federal, state, Hays County and San Marcos races as information becomes available. Results are incomplete and unofficial. 

Federal: 

U.S. President:

  • Donald J. Trump/JD Vance (REP): 46.22%
  • Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (DEM): 52.58%
  • Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat (LIB): 00.69%
  • Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (GRN): 00.50%

U.S. Senator:

  • Ted Cruz (REP): 43.79%
  • Colin Allred (DEM): 53.83%
  • Ted Brown (LIB): 2.38%

U.S. Representative, District 21: 

  • Chip Roy (REP): 53.71%
  • Kristin Hook (DEM): 44.22%
  • Bob King (LIB): 2.07%

U.S. Representative, District 35: 

  • Steven Wright (REP): 37.57%
  • Greg Casar (DEM):  62.43%

State:

Railroad Commissioner:

  • Christi Craddick (REP): 46.63%
  • Katherine Culbert (DEM): 47.88%
  • Hawk Dunlap (LIB): 2.80%
  • Eddie Espinoza (GRN): 2.68%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2:

  • Jimmy Blacklock (REP): 48.26%
  • DaSean Jones (DEM): 51.74%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4:

  • John Devine (REP): 47.65%
  • Christine Vinh Weems (DEM): 52.35%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6: 

  • Jane Bland (REP): 46.67%
  • Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM): 49.98%
  • J. David Roberson (LIB): 3.35%

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals:

  • David J. Schenck (REP): 48.31%
  • Holly Taylor (DEM): 51.69%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7: 

  • Gina Parker (REP): 48.64%
  • Nancy Mulder (DEM): 51.36%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8:

  • Lee Finley (REP): 49.23%
  • Chika Anyian (DEM): 50.77%

State Representative, District 45: 

  • Tennyson G. Moreno (REP) 42.92%
  • Erin Zweiner (DEM) 57.08%

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2:

  • John Messinger (REP) 48.19%
  • Maggie Ellis (DEM) 51.81%

District Judge, 483rd Judicial District:

  • Tanner Neidhardt (REP) 47.58%
  • Alicia Key (DEM) 52.42%

 

County: 

Sheriff: 

  • Anthony Hipolito, Jr. (REP)  52.71% 
  • Alex Villalobos (DEM) 47.29%

Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3:

  • Robert E. Updegrove (REP) 47.96%
  • Elaine S. Brown (DEM) 52.04%

District Clerk (unexpired term):

  • Philip Muzzy (REP) 47.56%
  • Amanda Calvert (DEM) 52.44%

Commissioner, Precinct 3:

  • Morgan Hammer (REP) 52.54%
  • Rebecca Minnick (DEM) 47.46%

Hays County Proposition A

The issuance of $439,634,000 of bonds for the construction, maintenance, and operation of macadamized, graveled, or paved roads or turnpikes, or in aid thereof; and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

  • For 55.22%
  • Against 44.78%

 

City of San Marcos general election:

Mayor

  • Jane Hughson 60.40%
  • Juan Miguel Arredondo 39.60%

City Council, Place 5

  • Roland Saucedo: 25.58%
  • Atom Von Arndt: 17.06%
  • Griffin Spell: 25.97%
  • Lorenzo Gonzalez: 31.39%

City Council, Place 6

  • Amanda Rodriguez: 62.92%
  • Maraya Dunn: 37.08%

 

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Special Election

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.015200 per $100 valuation in San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 1.3% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $851,078.

  • For: 57.66%
  • Against: 42.34%
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
Texas State revises 2024 Annual Security and Safety Report
uStarlogo
SMPD investigates pro-Trump flyers found on at least 2 Harris lawn signs
University Star logo
UPD investigates residential burglary at Bobcat Village
University Star logo
Suspect arrested for hate crime on campus
A brush fire vehicle travels off road to fight a brush fire in the Spring Lake Natural Area on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, bordering the Cottages at Hillside Ranch.
Fireworks fire burns almost an acre, prompts arson investigation
The Texas State campus is flooded with students walking to class on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Texas State reports 28% increase in aggravated assault reports, 22% increase in stalking reports in 2024 Annual Security Fire and Safety Report
More in elections
FBI, SMPD investigate threatening anti-Harris flyers
FBI, SMPD investigate threatening anti-Harris flyers
University Star logo
TXST puts district judge on leave
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at The Quad.
Hays County district judge accused of unlawfully asking for students’ votes
Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate
Hays County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidate
Q&A: Hays County Commissioners Court Precinct 3 candidates
Q&A: Hays County Commissioners Court Precinct 3 candidates
University Star logo
Claims of campaign violations, past actions affect sheriff candidates
More in features
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) attempts to dribble past an Eastern Michigan defender, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cruise past Eagles for impressive season opening win
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball defeats Eastern Michigan in season opener
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.
Men's golf finishes tied for fourth at Kapolei Invitational to close out fall schedule
Interdisciplinary studies alumna Glynis Christine shows off the piano she painted, Friday, September 27, 2024, at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.
Nontraditional alumna makes change through art
Gentrification threatens SMTX neighborhood
Gentrification threatens SMTX neighborhood
Texas State junior midfielder Lily Erb (11) kicks the ball past a Georgia Southern defender. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State kicks off conference tournament with statement win
Donate to The University Star