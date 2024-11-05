Live 2024 General Election Updates

The University Star will provide live updates to the federal, state, Hays County and San Marcos races as information becomes available. Results are incomplete and unofficial.
Federal:
U.S. President:
- Donald J. Trump/JD Vance (REP): 46.22%
- Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (DEM): 52.58%
- Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat (LIB): 00.69%
- Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (GRN): 00.50%
U.S. Senator:
- Ted Cruz (REP): 43.79%
- Colin Allred (DEM): 53.83%
- Ted Brown (LIB): 2.38%
U.S. Representative, District 21:
- Chip Roy (REP): 53.71%
- Kristin Hook (DEM): 44.22%
- Bob King (LIB): 2.07%
U.S. Representative, District 35:
- Steven Wright (REP): 37.57%
- Greg Casar (DEM): 62.43%
State:
Railroad Commissioner:
- Christi Craddick (REP): 46.63%
- Katherine Culbert (DEM): 47.88%
- Hawk Dunlap (LIB): 2.80%
- Eddie Espinoza (GRN): 2.68%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2:
- Jimmy Blacklock (REP): 48.26%
- DaSean Jones (DEM): 51.74%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4:
- John Devine (REP): 47.65%
- Christine Vinh Weems (DEM): 52.35%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6:
- Jane Bland (REP): 46.67%
- Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM): 49.98%
- J. David Roberson (LIB): 3.35%
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals:
- David J. Schenck (REP): 48.31%
- Holly Taylor (DEM): 51.69%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7:
- Gina Parker (REP): 48.64%
- Nancy Mulder (DEM): 51.36%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8:
- Lee Finley (REP): 49.23%
- Chika Anyian (DEM): 50.77%
State Representative, District 45:
- Tennyson G. Moreno (REP) 42.92%
- Erin Zweiner (DEM) 57.08%
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2:
- John Messinger (REP) 48.19%
- Maggie Ellis (DEM) 51.81%
District Judge, 483rd Judicial District:
- Tanner Neidhardt (REP) 47.58%
- Alicia Key (DEM) 52.42%
County:
Sheriff:
- Anthony Hipolito, Jr. (REP) 52.71%
- Alex Villalobos (DEM) 47.29%
Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3:
- Robert E. Updegrove (REP) 47.96%
- Elaine S. Brown (DEM) 52.04%
District Clerk (unexpired term):
- Philip Muzzy (REP) 47.56%
- Amanda Calvert (DEM) 52.44%
Commissioner, Precinct 3:
- Morgan Hammer (REP) 52.54%
- Rebecca Minnick (DEM) 47.46%
Hays County Proposition A
The issuance of $439,634,000 of bonds for the construction, maintenance, and operation of macadamized, graveled, or paved roads or turnpikes, or in aid thereof; and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
- For 55.22%
- Against 44.78%
City of San Marcos general election:
Mayor
- Jane Hughson 60.40%
- Juan Miguel Arredondo 39.60%
City Council, Place 5
- Roland Saucedo: 25.58%
- Atom Von Arndt: 17.06%
- Griffin Spell: 25.97%
- Lorenzo Gonzalez: 31.39%
City Council, Place 6
- Amanda Rodriguez: 62.92%
- Maraya Dunn: 37.08%
San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Special Election
San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, Proposition A
Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.015200 per $100 valuation in San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 1.3% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $851,078.
- For: 57.66%
- Against: 42.34%