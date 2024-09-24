75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Kaden Bessent, Sports Contributor
September 24, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State redshirt freshman outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) during the game against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch was awarded the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week while also being named to the Southwest Showdown All-Tournament Team after Texas State volleyball posted a 2-1 record this past weekend at the UTEP tournament.

Throughout the tournament, Wunsch recorded 43 kills, eight errors and a hitting percentage of .417 in 84 total attempts. In each game of the tournament, Wunsch was the kill leader for both her team and all three of their opponents.

This marks the third time in Wunsch’s career that she earned the honor of the Offensive Player of the Week. She won it twice during the 2023 season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
A man waves at students as kids are released, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, from San Marcos High School. Students were released from lockdown starting at 5:30 p.m.
San Marcos High School cleared after false threat
Texas State freshman golfer Allie Justiz hits the ball during the Branch Law Firm/McGuire Invitational, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Women's golf wraps up shortened tournament at Schooner Fall Classic
People waiting amidst a lockdown, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 outside San Marcos High School.
San Marcos High School under lockdown after active attack report
Main Point: Overpopulation causes housing issues
Main Point: Overpopulation causes housing issues
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Volleyball wraps up UTEP Tournament with 2-1 record
Co-Stars Marco Rodriguez (left) and Rose Portillo (right), talk about their experience being on set in the “and the earth did not swallow him” acclaimed film, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at The Wittliff Collections in Alkek Library.
Wittliff Collections celebrates anniversary of classic Chicano film
More in Sports
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats open conference play with draw against Ragin' Cajuns
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa's (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
TXST soccer approaches conference play aiming to solidify starting roles
Texas State senior defensive specialist Brooke Johnson (12) hugs Head Coach Sean Huiet during Senior Day, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Huiet secures 100th career win in first match of UTEP Tournament
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
TXST cross country aims for successful season
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) accepts a pass from her teammate during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Soccer closes out non-conference schedule with win at McNeese State
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hurdles over an Arizona State defender, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Turnovers, penalties plague TXST against Sun Devils in nationally broadcasted game
More in volleyball
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats split matches at Outrigger Invitational
Junior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) leaps above the net to hit the ball during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats say aloha to loss column after falling to Hawaii
Texas State sophomore middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5) spikes the ball over the net, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by Aggies 3-0
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Nina Moorer celebrates a point during the Maroon and Gold Scrimmage with her teammate, middle blocker Jade Defraeye (5),Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball transfer on road to recovery prepares for debut season
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Bobcats leave Roadrunners in the dust, secure rivalry win
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Takeaways from volleyball's weekend at the Rice Invitational
Donate to The University Star