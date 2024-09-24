Wunsch named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch was awarded the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week while also being named to the Southwest Showdown All-Tournament Team after Texas State volleyball posted a 2-1 record this past weekend at the UTEP tournament.

Throughout the tournament, Wunsch recorded 43 kills, eight errors and a hitting percentage of .417 in 84 total attempts. In each game of the tournament, Wunsch was the kill leader for both her team and all three of their opponents.

This marks the third time in Wunsch’s career that she earned the honor of the Offensive Player of the Week. She won it twice during the 2023 season.