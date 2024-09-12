Texas State women’s golf finishes 12th at McGuire Invitational

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

Texas State women’s golf kicked off its season with junior Yvonne Chamness recording 10 of the Bobcats’ 30 birdies at the Branch Law Firm/McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The tournament took place at the UNM Championship Course from Monday, Sept. 9-10.

The team finished 12th out of 15 teams, going 44-over 908 (301-305-302), with Chamness placing tied for 12th, the highest among the Bobcats. Chamness recorded an even par during the second round, resulting in her 3-over 219 (73-72-74) finish.

Sophomore Carla Bourdeaux placed second-highest for the Bobcats, tied for 34, scoring 10-over 226 [73-74-79]. Bourdeaux gained the second-most birdies for the Bobcats, carding four during the second round and six total.

Freshmen Allie Justiz and Ella Salama made their collegiate debut, each recording two birdies in the final round. Justiz carded four birdies with a two-day total of 17-over 233 (79-78-76). Salama carded five birdies, going 18-over 234 (76-81-77).

Senior Mattingly Palmer recorded her lowest tournament score on the final day with 3-over 75. She finished the tournament 19-over 235 (79-81-75).

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to participate in the Schooner Fall Classic on Friday, Sept. 20-22.