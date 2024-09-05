82° San Marcos
Students must respect food service workers

Adriana Villanueva, Opinions Columnist
September 5, 2024
Adriana Villanueva

The new year has started and many students are beginning to frequent restaurants on campus. It is important to remember respecting food service workers is essential for creating a positive environment.

By treating workers with courtesy, students can foster a more supportive community and contribute to an enjoyable dining experience for everyone.

Food service workers are an integral part of campus communities. They work long hours in demanding conditions to provide students with essential services. Texas State Dining offers 28 locations students can work at, meaning a large portion of food service workers might be working to pay for tuition and other needs.

Alexandria Sosa, an agriculture animal science senior and former employee at both campus Starbucks locations, said due to the large amount of students ordering every day, it was difficult to keep up with the constant traffic.

“We had super long lines wrapped around the door almost every day at both Starbucks locations,” Sosa said. “Unfortunately, we were only allowed so many people on the floor, and due to that we would be slammed with so much.”

While some might think respecting food service workers is unnecessary as it’s their job to provide service, it’s important to recognize the positive impact respect can have on the individual, the worker and the campus community.

Sosa said students can show respect and kindness to food service workers by entering the dining halls with a positive attitude, making conversation and being courteous when waiting for orders. Even a simple “please” or “thank you” can go a long way for food service workers.

One benefit of respecting food service workers is it can help prevent mistakes on food orders. When workers are treated with patience, they are more likely to focus on their tasks and avoid errors.

Rushing workers can lead to mistakes and frustration for both the student and the worker. By being courteous, students can help create a pleasant dining experience for everyone.

“It can be overwhelming when we have a lot of drink orders to fulfill and need to do so quickly,” Sosa said. “Often we get people who say ‘I had to wait 20 minutes for a drink that should have been quick’ and when I apologize for the wait they ignore me, which doesn’t exactly create a positive experience.”

Additionally, respecting food service workers can contribute to a more positive campus environment. When individuals feel valued and appreciated, they are more likely to be productive.

Many of these workers are students themselves, balancing classes with jobs to help pay for tuition and living expenses. It can be hard for workers when some students view them as service providers rather than individuals with their own experiences, aspirations and goals.

Recognizing these workers are also peers who face the same academic pressures can foster empathy and understanding within the student body.

When students see their peers treating workers with respect, they are more likely to follow suit. This can help to create a culture of respect on campus students should abide by.

It’s important to remember service providers are people too. They have feelings and experiences just like everyone else. Treating them with respect can make a significant difference in their day-to-day lives.

-Adriana Villanueva is a geography sophomore

