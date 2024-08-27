Bobcats begin fresh journey at Texas State

Families organize students belongings while moving into the new dorms, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, outside Retama Hall. Meg Boles

Texas State freshman Akira Moore moves into Tower Hall with the help of her family, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Meg Boles

Texas State social work freshman Haley Leach finishes unpacking her dorm after moving into Laurel Hall, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Meg Boles

Texas State theatre and performance production freshman Edie Conners moves into the Theatre Living Learning Community, Retama Hall with the help of her family, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Meg Boles Navigate Left Navigate Right







Arriving freshmen at Texas State University begin their journey with a little bit of chaos as they begin to flood downtown San Marcos and the surrounding river during move in.

Before new students are able to explore vast hills, trails and aquamarine life the city has to offer, students must first withstand the heat while carrying belongings to their new rooms.

Many freshmen are greeted with warm welcomes as the Resident Assistants and other housing staff assist with the move-in process.

Edie Conners, a theatre and performance production freshman, moved into Retama Hall with the help of her family.

“I am very excited to meet new people,” Conners said.

Haley Leech, a social work freshman, states she was pleased with her new dorm room.

“Laurel wasn’t our first pick we got assigned, but I’m actually really glad this is what we got assigned in,” Leach said. “We love the AC and the space is a lot better than our original choice.”

As the freshmen move-in came to a close, Akira Moore, a finance freshman, expresses her final thoughts on this new experience, explaining the nervous-feeling of living alone for the first time.

“I am feeling confident but it is pretty nerve-racking being by myself,” Moore said.