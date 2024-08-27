73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star

Bobcats begin fresh journey at Texas State

Meg Boles, Multimedia Reporter
August 27, 2024
Categories:

 

  • Families organize students belongings while moving into the new dorms, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, outside Retama Hall.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State freshman Akira Moore moves into Tower Hall with the help of her family, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State social work freshman Haley Leach finishes unpacking her dorm after moving into Laurel Hall, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State theatre and performance production freshman Edie Conners moves into the Theatre Living Learning Community, Retama Hall with the help of her family, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

    Meg Boles
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Arriving freshmen at Texas State University begin their journey with a little bit of chaos as they begin to flood downtown San Marcos and the surrounding river during move in.

Before new students are able to explore vast hills, trails and aquamarine life the city has to offer, students must first withstand the heat while carrying belongings to their new rooms.

Many freshmen are greeted with warm welcomes as the Resident Assistants and other housing staff assist with the move-in process.

Edie Conners, a theatre and performance production freshman, moved into Retama Hall with the help of her family.

“I am very excited to meet new people,” Conners said.

Haley Leech, a social work freshman, states she was pleased with her new dorm room.

“Laurel wasn’t our first pick we got assigned, but I’m actually really glad this is what we got assigned in,” Leach said. “We love the AC and the space is a lot better than our original choice.”

As the freshmen move-in came to a close, Akira Moore, a finance freshman, expresses her final thoughts on this new experience, explaining the nervous-feeling of living alone for the first time.

“I am feeling confident but it is pretty nerve-racking being by myself,” Moore said.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
U.S. Navy member David Franklin salutes the wreaths placed to honor service members who were killed in action, Monday, May 27, 2024, at the Hays County Veterans Memorial during the 2024 Memorial Day ceremony.
Hays County commemorates fallen soldiers during 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony
Texas State softball players gather ahead of the game versus Penn State at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball in the NCAA College Station Regional Tournament
Texas State softball celebrate the win over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball prevails in Sun Belt Conference tournament
Amanda Smith speaks to a crowd of protestors while standing on the stallions statue, Monday, April 29, 2024, on The Quad at Texas State.
(Photo Gallery) Palestine sit-in organizers gather protestors on The Quad
Students gather outside of Blanco Hall to experience the eclipse as it unfolds, Monday, April 8, 2024, at Texas State.
(Photo Gallery) The eclipse experience at Texas State University
Texas State baseball celebrates a "boom" after sophomore infielder Chase Mora's (2) grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State finishes 2-1 in Astros College Classic
Donate to The University Star