Texas+State+students+should+be+seeking+internal+scholarships

80° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

3
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

4
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism

5
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

6
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

7
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.

International students' experiences with Texas State resources

8
University Star logo

Hays County district judge dismisses SMTX marijuana lawsuit

9
Crushed can left in the grass, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Sewell Park.

Can't stop, won't stop

10
San Marcos residents march Wednesday, June 24, 2024 along Hopkins Street in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus speech to joint Congress.

San Marcos residents hold pro-Palestine protest

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

Texas State students should be seeking internal scholarships

Jayce Jackson, Opinions Contributor
August 2, 2024
Texas+State+students+should+be+seeking+internal+scholarships
Devon Crew

Applying for scholarships is a grueling task most students know well, which often amounts to no or little results. However, changing where students apply for scholarships can increase their odds of being awarded one.

Students should use external scholarship search websites as a last resort. Instead, they should focus most of their time on internal scholarships offered by Texas State or organizations they’re involved with.

An external or outside scholarship is a scholarship offered by anyone other than the college the student attends. Whereas an internal scholarship would come from the university the student attends.

Ian Ixba, a psychology sophomore, has managed to secure enough scholarships to cover their entire tuition and did so through multiple internal scholarships.

“I’ve been really privileged to have been offered internal scholarships like the Terry TraditionalPresident’s Honors and the National Hispanic Scholarship, all of which came from Texas State and the first which came from our scholarship portal, BOSS,” Ixba said. “Because of that, I’ve been able to cover all of my tuition, and I’m really thankful and lucky to say that.”

Admission scholarships from Texas State are the least time-consuming because you don’t have to do anything besides meet the qualifications, which are often based on high school performance, such as test scores and class rank.

Some examples of assured scholarships are the President’s Honor Scholarship, the Texas State Achievement Scholarship, the Texas State Distinguished Scholarship and the Texas State Merit Scholarship. These scholarships are also automatically renewable if you meet the requirements, which means less time applying to scholarships annually.

However, not everyone will meet the qualifications for an admission scholarship, and they do not often cover full tuition. This is where competitive scholarships, which can be found at the Bobcat Online Scholarship System (BOSS), should come in next.

The scholarships offered on BOSS may be competitive, but the applicant pool is still going to be much smaller than external scholarships. For example, the National Merit Scholarship has around 1.6 million applicants, whereas at Texas State, scholarships are only given to students.

“Since it’s more localized, there are significantly less people applying, increasing your odds,” Ixba said. “You have connections, networks and shared experiences here that are established before you even submit a scholarship, so you have a massive advantage. Generally, I recommend submitting to BOSS every year when it becomes available.”

Oftentimes, you need to be involved in a specific major or organization to apply for competitive scholarships, so be sure to be involved on campus while also checking BOSS frequently to see what scholarships become available.

The types of scholarships students should spend the least amount of time on are ones found on sites such as Bold.orgScholarships.com and Nitrocollege.com. Even organizations that reach out by mail, such as the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, may not be worth applying to.

“There are a lot of external scholarships online, but they can be highly saturated with no essay scholarships and exciting opportunities that actually end up having a really low return on interest,” Ixba said. “With scholarships, the goal is to look in a more profitable area, and for me, that more profitable area has been internal scholarships at Texas State.”

Not only is the applicant pool for scholarships on these sites way bigger than scholarships offered by organizations at Texas State, but they may also be taking advantage of college students.

According to the Hechinger Report, scholarship websites “pass along email addresses, phone numbers and home addresses to marketing partners, such as colleges and textbook companies, and students soon find themselves getting calls and emails they didn’t know to expect. Colleges and publishers pay anywhere from a couple of dollars per click to hundreds of dollars for students’ personal information.”

If you don’t want to be pestered by tons of emails from scholarship websites and whoever they sold your information to, and instead want to actually increase your odds of receiving a scholarship, spend most of your time applying to internal scholarships from Texas State and its organizations.

Jayce Jackson is a journalism sophomore

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
The FDAs approval of menthol vapes is unacceptable
The FDA's approval of menthol vapes is unacceptable
Texas State needs a culinary arts department
Texas State needs a culinary arts department
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos
San Marcos must keep up with rising homelessness
San Marcos must keep up with rising homelessness
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping
TXST students should use summer for enrichment
TXST students should use summer for enrichment
More in features
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall pracatices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.
Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi and McCloud named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watch List
University Star logo
Sirens in San Marcos are part of Outdoor Warning System
Hays County District Attorneys Office announces pre-trial diversion program
Hays County District Attorney's Office announces pre-trial diversion program
Musicians Ollie Ansley (left), Haddon Stauffer (center), and Cole Thomas (right) perform music off of Stauffers album Light, Wednesday, May 17, 2024, at Private Park. Photo courtesy of Christopher Kopen.
San Marcos musicians band together for summer album releases
Residents hear San Marcos train for the first time since 2015
Residents hear San Marcos train for the first time since 2015
More in Opinions
Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation
Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation
The McLain Housing Project disregards the San Marcos community
The McLain Housing Project disregards the San Marcos community
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
The world is changing, as should the World Languages and Literatures Department
The world is changing, as should the World Languages and Literatures Department
Remember the San Marcos 10 while protesting
Remember the San Marcos 10 while protesting
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star