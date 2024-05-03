75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Former Texas State forward Lauryn Thompson poses for a photo during media day, October 12, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
“Nobody knew what I was going through”: Thompson speaks out about tumor
May 3, 2024
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
May 3, 2024
(Left to right) Former editor in chief Arthur Fairchild, former managing editor Sarah Hernandez, current managing editor Nichaela Shaheen, former opinions editor Dillon Strine and current editor in chief Carson Weaver pose for a photo with local pianist, Friday, March 24, 2023, at Petes Piano Bar in Fort Worth, Texas.
Legendary editor departs, leaves staff in mourning
May 3, 2024
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
May 3, 2024
Everythings bigger in Texas, except womens abortion rights
Everything's bigger in Texas, except women's abortion rights
May 3, 2024
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
May 2, 2024

“Nobody knew what I was going through”: Thompson speaks out about tumor

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
May 3, 2024
Former+Texas+State+forward+Lauryn+Thompson+poses+for+a+photo+during+media+day%2C+October+12%2C+2022%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Photo Courtesy of Lauryn Thompson
Former Texas State forward Lauryn Thompson poses for a photo during media day, October 12, 2022, at Strahan Arena.

Lauryn Thompson, a former forward on the Texas State women’s basketball team, devoted her childhood to fulfilling her dream of becoming a Division 1 basketball star. However, at 22 years old a cancer diagnosis changed her plans permanently.

In September 2022 after struggling mentally and physically, Thompson sought medical attention and received news she had elevated prolactin levels that had developed a growth. After speaking with a specialist that month, Thompson was formally diagnosed with a right-sided pituitary microadenoma— a benign brain tumor.

Thompson began treatment in secret only telling her family and immediate friends. Due to the strength of her medicine, her days on the court lessened.

“To know me is to know I have a huge personality,” Thompson said. “[I’m] always talking and laughing, but my mental health was so bad I could not overcome what was happening to me. I wasn’t connected to my teammates anymore [or] my coaches— I was alone.”

With several knee surgeries throughout her career, the concept of playing through pain was not new to Thomspon, but she wasn’t sure she could handle the ramifications of her disease, she said.

Thompson’s decision to disclose her condition to the coaching staff came abruptly, as her tumor began to push on her optic nerve and render her temporarily blind for brief periods.

“[Thompson] approached us after she had to sit out of a game in December 2022,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “It was important at that point she started being really aggressive about her health care.”

After experiencing a series of panic attacks caused by the diagnosis during summer 2023 training, Thompson stopped attending practices due to rising health concerns.

After corresponding with the student trainer, Thompson decided medical disqualification was her best course for the 2023-24 season, taking her out of basketball altogether in her sixth and final collegiate year.

“[Thompson] came to me at the end of September 2023 saying she just wasn’t feeling right and needed to step back,” Antoine said. “She’s not ever like that. She was a first-string player and my understanding was she was still able to play with the tumor.”

 

<p>Texas State redshirt senior forward Lauryn Thompson (25) goes for a layup against Troy University, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 84-78.</p>
Former Texas State forward Lauryn Thompson (25) floats the ball over her defender during the game versus Troy, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Strahan Arena. (Sarah Manning)

While these sentiments still stand, Thompson said she didn’t feel them when discussing her future with Texas State women’s basketball. The meeting was instead taken over by the systematic pressure of the basketball program rather than the supportive community she needed.

“It could have been overwhelming because knowing me, I was just listing option after option,” Antoine said. “I can see why she could feel that she wasn’t supported in that meeting, but the intent was to give her options and tools so I’m sure a lot did get lost in translation.”

As the first transfer to the Texas State women’s basketball program, Thompson believed she was a critical piece to the program. However, this period made her feel undervalued and left behind, she said.

Thompson partook in Texas State’s media day for this basketball season, but once she medically withdrew her presence on the team all but disappeared as her name, history, media photo and stats were erased from the roster.

“I neglected myself,” Thompson said. “I just pushed through and played for my teammates because I didn’t want to stop. I needed some motivation and support, but I kind of feel like I got the opposite.”

After stepping back from basketball, Thompson decided to use her experience and knowledge to shed light on the inner struggles of student-athletes and improve their care standard.

Thompson advocated for diversity and inclusion at the Sun Belt Annual Conference to be incorporated under the value statement on SAAC Sun Belt website.

Along with founding the Black Student-Athlete Alliance chapter at Texas State and serving as the president, Thompson is an advocate with the NCAA Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete Engagement Group and runs social media and communications for her master’s program.

“If we can control the experience that these student-athletes have, then we should give them the best opportunities in their current moment, but more importantly even after graduation we need an emphasis on caring about our athletes through the rest of their [lives],” Thompson said.

According to Antoine, Thompson was a vital part of the Bobcats’ success in the Sun Belt Conference Championship and her impact remains in the team’s spirit.

“[Thompson] definitely contributed to our team’s success, specifically in the year we won the [Sun Belt Conference] championship,” Antoine said. “She plays with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion— student-athletes play through chronic injury and lay it out on the line. For that, she left a legacy.”

Thompson will graduate in May with her master’s degree and plans to make her return to the basketball world as a coach, but is unsure of the details.

 

Texas State redshirt junior forward Lauryn Thompson (25) talks to her teammates while playing offense during a game against the University of Louisiana, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won in OT 72-71.
Former Texas State forward Lauryn Thompson (25) talks to her teammates while playing offense during a game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Strahan Arena. (Star file photo)
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
(Left to right) Former editor in chief Arthur Fairchild, former managing editor Sarah Hernandez, current managing editor Nichaela Shaheen, former opinions editor Dillon Strine and current editor in chief Carson Weaver pose for a photo with local pianist, Friday, March 24, 2023, at Petes Piano Bar in Fort Worth, Texas.
Legendary editor departs, leaves staff in mourning
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
Everythings bigger in Texas, except womens abortion rights
Everything's bigger in Texas, except women's abortion rights
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
More in Sports
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford shatters home run record for Bobcat softball
More in womens-basketball
Texas State womens basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
Women’s basketball adds Texas native Destiny Terrell
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball gains Austin-Australian native Mia Galbraith
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball aims to bounce back following disappointing 2023-24 season
Texas State womens basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
"The fire hasn't died": Antoine reflects on 201 wins as women's basketball head coach
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles past her defender in the game against Southern Miss, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
TXST female athletes reflect on Women's History Month
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) powers past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball eliminated in first round of conference tournament



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star