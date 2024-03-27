Commissioners Court welcomes new fire marshal, receives concerns about Senate Bill 4

At its March 26 Commissioners Court meeting, the court welcomed the new Fire Marshal Stephen Seddig.

Seddig previously served as fire marshal in Wylie, Texas for 20 years. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree in forensic science from Texas State.

Judge Ruben Becerra said the nationwide search for the new marshal was extensive. After interviewing Seddig, Becerra is confident he will have a positive impact on the county.

The commissioners voted 4-0 to approve Seddig as fire marshal of Hays County.

During the public comment session, several citizens expressed their concerns as Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler signed the letter the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas wrote to Gov. Greg Abbott supporting Senate Bill 4 (SB 4).

SB 4 permits state and local law enforcement to implement immigration law.

Natalie Avendano, a Hays County Citizen, shared her concerns about the representation of what the county stands for.

“Sheriff Cutler has greatly misrepresented our Hays County by signing onto this letter that [supports] Greg Abbott’s costly and inhumane border policies,” Avendano said.

Sam Benavides, a San Marcos resident, agreed with Avendano using her experience meeting Cutler at a mutual friends’ wedding.

“At the wedding, [Cutler] felt compelled to ask me what my full name was,” Benavides said. “After I told him, he looked at me with a face full of disgust and asked where I was from. When I told him I was from Laredo, he said ‘[Explitive], that’s too bad,’ in reference to the ‘criminalization’ there. The only criminalization that is at our ‘uncontrolled’ border is the unnecessary militarization.”

In response to Benavides’ comment, Becerra informed the public his family lives in a town close to the border. He explained that border towns are not what “major news organizations” make them out to be.

“There are always two sides to every story,” Becerra said. “I’m glad you’re here [Sam].”

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets on select Tuesdays at 9 a.m. each month. For more information visit its website.